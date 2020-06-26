8827 SedgeBurn Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly gym pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed

Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Home located in Berewick Subdivison. Large open Great Room and Kitchen. Great room features a fireplace. Kitchen has granite countertops, cherry cabinets, and all appliances included. Spacious master suite. Extended patio and fenced in back yard. Community features outdoor pool, recreation area, pond, fitness center, walking trails, club house, and playground. This one will not last long, schedule your appointment today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.