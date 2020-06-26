All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:15 PM

8827 SedgeBurn Drive

8827 Sedgeburn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8827 Sedgeburn Drive, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Home located in Berewick Subdivison. Large open Great Room and Kitchen. Great room features a fireplace. Kitchen has granite countertops, cherry cabinets, and all appliances included. Spacious master suite. Extended patio and fenced in back yard. Community features outdoor pool, recreation area, pond, fitness center, walking trails, club house, and playground. This one will not last long, schedule your appointment today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8827 SedgeBurn Drive have any available units?
8827 SedgeBurn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8827 SedgeBurn Drive have?
Some of 8827 SedgeBurn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8827 SedgeBurn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8827 SedgeBurn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8827 SedgeBurn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8827 SedgeBurn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8827 SedgeBurn Drive offer parking?
No, 8827 SedgeBurn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8827 SedgeBurn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8827 SedgeBurn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8827 SedgeBurn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8827 SedgeBurn Drive has a pool.
Does 8827 SedgeBurn Drive have accessible units?
No, 8827 SedgeBurn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8827 SedgeBurn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8827 SedgeBurn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
