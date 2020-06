Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool guest parking

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Fantastic 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath condo with wood flooring upstairs, tile in family room, kitchen and baths. New paint throughout, new appliances. Private enclosed patio with storage closet. Enjoy the community pool & clubhouse. Plenty of guest parking. Close to everything! Shopping, restaurants, Carolinas Healthcare Hospital, Carolina Place Mall, and just minutes away from I-485, Ballantyne & Uptown.Must see! This will not last long! Hurry!