8729 Pence Road

Amenities

w/d hookup garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Brand New 3 Bedroom Home - Located on the corner of Pence Rd & Harrisburg Rd is a brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 1 car garage. The property features an open living room and dining area leading to a galley style kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with black appliances, dark wood cabinets, and stylish laminate countertops. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs with lots of closet space. Master has a walk-in closet, dual vanity sink, and tub. Washer/Dryer Connections. This never been lived home is ready for immediate occupancy. Call or email us today to set up a tour.



Tenant Responsible for Electricity, Water and Yard Maintenance.



No Pets!



(RLNE5054204)