All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8729 Pence Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8729 Pence Road
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

8729 Pence Road

8729 Pence Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8729 Pence Road, Charlotte, NC 28215
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New 3 Bedroom Home - Located on the corner of Pence Rd & Harrisburg Rd is a brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 1 car garage. The property features an open living room and dining area leading to a galley style kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with black appliances, dark wood cabinets, and stylish laminate countertops. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs with lots of closet space. Master has a walk-in closet, dual vanity sink, and tub. Washer/Dryer Connections. This never been lived home is ready for immediate occupancy. Call or email us today to set up a tour.

Tenant Responsible for Electricity, Water and Yard Maintenance.

No Pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5054204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8729 Pence Road have any available units?
8729 Pence Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8729 Pence Road currently offering any rent specials?
8729 Pence Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8729 Pence Road pet-friendly?
No, 8729 Pence Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8729 Pence Road offer parking?
Yes, 8729 Pence Road offers parking.
Does 8729 Pence Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8729 Pence Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8729 Pence Road have a pool?
No, 8729 Pence Road does not have a pool.
Does 8729 Pence Road have accessible units?
No, 8729 Pence Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8729 Pence Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8729 Pence Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8729 Pence Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8729 Pence Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte