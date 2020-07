Amenities

patio / balcony gym

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym

2 Bedroom Townhome for Rent! Highland Creek! - 2 Story full brick town home for rent above commercial space. All newer appliances in kitchen. 2 Bedroom town home w/fenced patio. Retail separate. Great location walk across to Grocery shopping center Harris Teeter, New 201 Central, Restaurants, Golds Gym, Facilities and more.

This property is located close to all major highways, retail, restaurants, golf courses. Come live, work and play all in one great location.



