Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

8707 Boham Court

8707 Boham Court · No Longer Available
Location

8707 Boham Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Well-Maintained 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Highly Sought After Subdivision Of Reavencrest. All day full of sun light formal living room and dining room, Great room with gas fireplace, open floor plan with lots of storage. Kitchen includes all appliances. Main Level Laundry room with washer and dryer. Main level 1/2 bath for Guests and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on second level. Beautiful and Spacious Master suite with walk in closet, Garden tub and separate shower. Covered front porch and patio in back. Fenced large back yard. Community offers playground, pool, and tennis court. Rent includes water, sewer, trash removal, common area maintenance, washer/dryer and access to community amenities such as swimming pool, tennis courts, playground. It won't remain long with this low rent, schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8707 Boham Court have any available units?
8707 Boham Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8707 Boham Court have?
Some of 8707 Boham Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8707 Boham Court currently offering any rent specials?
8707 Boham Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8707 Boham Court pet-friendly?
No, 8707 Boham Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8707 Boham Court offer parking?
No, 8707 Boham Court does not offer parking.
Does 8707 Boham Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8707 Boham Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8707 Boham Court have a pool?
Yes, 8707 Boham Court has a pool.
Does 8707 Boham Court have accessible units?
No, 8707 Boham Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8707 Boham Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8707 Boham Court does not have units with dishwashers.

