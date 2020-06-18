8645 Ridgeline Ln

Amenities
Rent-ready repairs are underway in this beautiful home, so please pardon our mess!
Stunning 4-bedroom 3-bath brick-front home in a location near the University area!
Gorgeous gourmet kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Beautiful master suite features a luxurious bath with dual-vanity and a separate tub and shower.
Washer/dryer included in the home for tenant use.
Community amenities include a pool, tennis courts, playground and clubhouse.
Easy access to I-77 and I-485! Minutes to shopping, dining, and entertainment!
Sorry, no pets accepted.
We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!
**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**