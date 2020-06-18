All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 14 2020 at 11:44 PM

8645 Ridgeline Ln

8645 Ridgeline Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8645 Ridgeline Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Rent-ready repairs are underway in this beautiful home, so please pardon our mess!

Stunning 4-bedroom 3-bath brick-front home in a location near the University area!

Gorgeous gourmet kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

Beautiful master suite features a luxurious bath with dual-vanity and a separate tub and shower.

Washer/dryer included in the home for tenant use.

Community amenities include a pool, tennis courts, playground and clubhouse.

Easy access to I-77 and I-485! Minutes to shopping, dining, and entertainment!

Sorry, no pets accepted.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8645 Ridgeline Ln have any available units?
8645 Ridgeline Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8645 Ridgeline Ln have?
Some of 8645 Ridgeline Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8645 Ridgeline Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8645 Ridgeline Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8645 Ridgeline Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8645 Ridgeline Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8645 Ridgeline Ln offer parking?
No, 8645 Ridgeline Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8645 Ridgeline Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8645 Ridgeline Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8645 Ridgeline Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8645 Ridgeline Ln has a pool.
Does 8645 Ridgeline Ln have accessible units?
No, 8645 Ridgeline Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8645 Ridgeline Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8645 Ridgeline Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
