8645 Ridgeline Ln

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Rent-ready repairs are underway in this beautiful home, so please pardon our mess!



Stunning 4-bedroom 3-bath brick-front home in a location near the University area!



Gorgeous gourmet kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.



Beautiful master suite features a luxurious bath with dual-vanity and a separate tub and shower.



Washer/dryer included in the home for tenant use.



Community amenities include a pool, tennis courts, playground and clubhouse.



Easy access to I-77 and I-485! Minutes to shopping, dining, and entertainment!



Sorry, no pets accepted.



We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**