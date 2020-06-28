Rent Calculator
8628 Silver Falls Way
8628 Silver Falls Way
8628 Silver Falls Way
Location
8628 Silver Falls Way, Charlotte, NC 28227
Marshbrooke
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home located in Culdesac. Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling. Laminate wood flooring throughout house. 2 car garage. Close to retail and dining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8628 Silver Falls Way have any available units?
8628 Silver Falls Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 8628 Silver Falls Way currently offering any rent specials?
8628 Silver Falls Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8628 Silver Falls Way pet-friendly?
No, 8628 Silver Falls Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 8628 Silver Falls Way offer parking?
Yes, 8628 Silver Falls Way offers parking.
Does 8628 Silver Falls Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8628 Silver Falls Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8628 Silver Falls Way have a pool?
No, 8628 Silver Falls Way does not have a pool.
Does 8628 Silver Falls Way have accessible units?
No, 8628 Silver Falls Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8628 Silver Falls Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8628 Silver Falls Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8628 Silver Falls Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8628 Silver Falls Way does not have units with air conditioning.
