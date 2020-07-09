All apartments in Charlotte
8605 Ducksbill Drive
Last updated May 23 2020

8605 Ducksbill Drive

8605 Ducksbill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8605 Ducksbill Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Charming ranch in a great neighborhood situated between Stonecrest and Blakeney. The neighborhood is filled with large trees, great for walking and biking. Home sits near a cull de sac which has a path to the pool for easy access. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. Designer paint colors. Painted white fireplace makes a great decorative center to the den. Den has sliding glass doors leading to patio and private back yard. Master suite has two vanities and a walk in closet. Beautifully landscaped yard with azaleas and shade trees galore. Nice storage shed Walk down the street to the pool and playgrounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8605 Ducksbill Drive have any available units?
8605 Ducksbill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8605 Ducksbill Drive have?
Some of 8605 Ducksbill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8605 Ducksbill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8605 Ducksbill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8605 Ducksbill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8605 Ducksbill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8605 Ducksbill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8605 Ducksbill Drive offers parking.
Does 8605 Ducksbill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8605 Ducksbill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8605 Ducksbill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8605 Ducksbill Drive has a pool.
Does 8605 Ducksbill Drive have accessible units?
No, 8605 Ducksbill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8605 Ducksbill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8605 Ducksbill Drive has units with dishwashers.

