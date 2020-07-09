8605 Ducksbill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool

Charming ranch in a great neighborhood situated between Stonecrest and Blakeney. The neighborhood is filled with large trees, great for walking and biking. Home sits near a cull de sac which has a path to the pool for easy access. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. Designer paint colors. Painted white fireplace makes a great decorative center to the den. Den has sliding glass doors leading to patio and private back yard. Master suite has two vanities and a walk in closet. Beautifully landscaped yard with azaleas and shade trees galore. Nice storage shed Walk down the street to the pool and playgrounds.