8583 Carolina Lily Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

8583 Carolina Lily Lane

8583 Carolina Lily Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8583 Carolina Lily Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
****APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE****
Great 3 Bedroom / 2 1/2 Bath town home in the popular Villages at Mill Creek neighborhood of north Charlotte. The first floor of the home features a family room with gas log fireplace and a dining area, a spacious, well-equipped kitchen with a breakfast bar, ample cabinetry, & pantry, and a half bath with pedestal sink. Upstairs You will find the master suite which features vaulted ceilings, private full bath with garden tub, separate shower, & dual vanities, and a walk-in closet. There are 2 additional guest bedrooms, a full hall bathroom, and a laundry room with washer & dryer included. Convenient to I-85, I-485, Concord Mills, Charlotte Motor Speedway, & Concord Regional Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8583 Carolina Lily Lane have any available units?
8583 Carolina Lily Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8583 Carolina Lily Lane have?
Some of 8583 Carolina Lily Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8583 Carolina Lily Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8583 Carolina Lily Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8583 Carolina Lily Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8583 Carolina Lily Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8583 Carolina Lily Lane offer parking?
No, 8583 Carolina Lily Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8583 Carolina Lily Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8583 Carolina Lily Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8583 Carolina Lily Lane have a pool?
No, 8583 Carolina Lily Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8583 Carolina Lily Lane have accessible units?
No, 8583 Carolina Lily Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8583 Carolina Lily Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8583 Carolina Lily Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

