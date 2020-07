Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

8535 Sharonbrook Dr #10B - Fantastic brand new 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 townhome in South Charlotte. Walking distance to the Sharon Rd West light rail station, and close to Quail Hollow, South Park, Pineville and more. This home has an abundance of natural light, open floor plan, large kitchen with island that seats 4, large deck and a 2 car garage! Ample size bedrooms and closets, large pantry.



(RLNE3533492)