Charlotte, NC
8520 Kirkley Glen Lane
Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:46 AM

8520 Kirkley Glen Lane

8520 Kirkley Glen Lane
Location

8520 Kirkley Glen Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW: This 4 BR, 2.5 bath home has 2002 s.f. and a two-car garage. Stylish wood laminate flooring is on the main level. Kitchen has updated cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Great room has beautiful brick hearth fireplace. Upstairs are 4 BRs. Neutral paint throughout! Cambridge Commons subdivision has clubhouse & pool, tennis courts, playground and more! Convenient North Charlotte location close to I-485, UNCC, malls and more! ALL NC REALTORS WELCOME TO SHOW YOU THIS HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8520 Kirkley Glen Lane have any available units?
8520 Kirkley Glen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8520 Kirkley Glen Lane have?
Some of 8520 Kirkley Glen Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8520 Kirkley Glen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8520 Kirkley Glen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8520 Kirkley Glen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8520 Kirkley Glen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8520 Kirkley Glen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8520 Kirkley Glen Lane offers parking.
Does 8520 Kirkley Glen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8520 Kirkley Glen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8520 Kirkley Glen Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8520 Kirkley Glen Lane has a pool.
Does 8520 Kirkley Glen Lane have accessible units?
No, 8520 Kirkley Glen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8520 Kirkley Glen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8520 Kirkley Glen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
