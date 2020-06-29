8520 Kirkley Glen Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

AVAILABLE NOW: This 4 BR, 2.5 bath home has 2002 s.f. and a two-car garage. Stylish wood laminate flooring is on the main level. Kitchen has updated cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Great room has beautiful brick hearth fireplace. Upstairs are 4 BRs. Neutral paint throughout! Cambridge Commons subdivision has clubhouse & pool, tennis courts, playground and more! Convenient North Charlotte location close to I-485, UNCC, malls and more! ALL NC REALTORS WELCOME TO SHOW YOU THIS HOME.