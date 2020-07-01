All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

851-B Farmhurst Dr

851 Farmhurst Dr · No Longer Available
Location

851 Farmhurst Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217
Montclaire South

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
851-B Farmhurst Dr Available 04/03/20 Updated 2 bed, 2bath - garden style - Totally renovated in 2019. 2 Bed/2 Bath - garden style. Must see to appreciate. Ground level unit with over 900 sf. Large open living-dining kitchen area with LVT flooring in all living areas including bathrooms. Ceiling light or fans in all rooms. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Updated countertops and kitchen sink. 2 full bathrooms with updated vanity/tub/shower. Bedrooms with carpet and ceiling fans. Unit also comes with washer/dryer. Water/sewer included. Energy efficient vinyl windows.

Final punchlist will make this unit ready for move in 4/3/20

Qualifications: Credit score must be 550 or higher. Monthly income 3 x rent. Good rental history last 12 months. No serious criminal issues in background check.

(RLNE5661578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851-B Farmhurst Dr have any available units?
851-B Farmhurst Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 851-B Farmhurst Dr have?
Some of 851-B Farmhurst Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851-B Farmhurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
851-B Farmhurst Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851-B Farmhurst Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 851-B Farmhurst Dr is pet friendly.
Does 851-B Farmhurst Dr offer parking?
No, 851-B Farmhurst Dr does not offer parking.
Does 851-B Farmhurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 851-B Farmhurst Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 851-B Farmhurst Dr have a pool?
No, 851-B Farmhurst Dr does not have a pool.
Does 851-B Farmhurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 851-B Farmhurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 851-B Farmhurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 851-B Farmhurst Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

