851-B Farmhurst Dr Available 04/03/20 Updated 2 bed, 2bath - garden style - Totally renovated in 2019. 2 Bed/2 Bath - garden style. Must see to appreciate. Ground level unit with over 900 sf. Large open living-dining kitchen area with LVT flooring in all living areas including bathrooms. Ceiling light or fans in all rooms. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Updated countertops and kitchen sink. 2 full bathrooms with updated vanity/tub/shower. Bedrooms with carpet and ceiling fans. Unit also comes with washer/dryer. Water/sewer included. Energy efficient vinyl windows.
Final punchlist will make this unit ready for move in 4/3/20
Qualifications: Credit score must be 550 or higher. Monthly income 3 x rent. Good rental history last 12 months. No serious criminal issues in background check.
(RLNE5661578)