8504 Tonawanda Drive

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Landen Meadows. Perfect location!! Beautiful property with great open floor plan!! New EVERYTHING in entire home! Granite, hardwoods, tile, cabinets, lighting, paint, carpet, trim, sinks, faucets, deck...etc. - Fenced backyard & huge deck!! Great schools & location. Close to everything. Will be gone quickly. Listing Agent is related to Landlord. Combination. Showing Service. LANDLORD IS RELATED TO LISTING AGENT. INFO DEEMED RELIABLE. AGENT AND TENANTS MUST VERIFY ALL INFO. NON-SMOKING HOUSE !!!!!!!! Available May 1, 2020.