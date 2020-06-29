All apartments in Charlotte
8504 Tonawanda Drive

Location

8504 Tonawanda Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Landen Meadows. Perfect location!! Beautiful property with great open floor plan!! New EVERYTHING in entire home! Granite, hardwoods, tile, cabinets, lighting, paint, carpet, trim, sinks, faucets, deck...etc. - Fenced backyard & huge deck!! Great schools & location. Close to everything. Will be gone quickly. Listing Agent is related to Landlord. Combination. Showing Service. LANDLORD IS RELATED TO LISTING AGENT. INFO DEEMED RELIABLE. AGENT AND TENANTS MUST VERIFY ALL INFO. NON-SMOKING HOUSE !!!!!!!! Available May 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8504 Tonawanda Drive have any available units?
8504 Tonawanda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8504 Tonawanda Drive have?
Some of 8504 Tonawanda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8504 Tonawanda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8504 Tonawanda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8504 Tonawanda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8504 Tonawanda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8504 Tonawanda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8504 Tonawanda Drive offers parking.
Does 8504 Tonawanda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8504 Tonawanda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8504 Tonawanda Drive have a pool?
No, 8504 Tonawanda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8504 Tonawanda Drive have accessible units?
No, 8504 Tonawanda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8504 Tonawanda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8504 Tonawanda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
