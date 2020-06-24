All apartments in Charlotte
8500 Park Vista Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8500 Park Vista Circle

8500 Park Vista Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8500 Park Vista Circle, Charlotte, NC 28226
Hwy 51 - Park Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,800 sf home is located in Charlotte, NC. Features beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and spacious dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8500 Park Vista Circle have any available units?
8500 Park Vista Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8500 Park Vista Circle have?
Some of 8500 Park Vista Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8500 Park Vista Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8500 Park Vista Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8500 Park Vista Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8500 Park Vista Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8500 Park Vista Circle offer parking?
No, 8500 Park Vista Circle does not offer parking.
Does 8500 Park Vista Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8500 Park Vista Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8500 Park Vista Circle have a pool?
No, 8500 Park Vista Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8500 Park Vista Circle have accessible units?
No, 8500 Park Vista Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8500 Park Vista Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8500 Park Vista Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
