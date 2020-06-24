8500 Park Vista Circle

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,800 sf home is located in Charlotte, NC. Features beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and spacious dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.