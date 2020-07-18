All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:44 AM

8454 Newfane Road

8454 Newfane Road · (704) 343-6718
Location

8454 Newfane Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1680 sqft

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Turn key ready! This lovely 2 story home is well maintained and ready to move in!Featuring spacious and open floor plan. Welcoming you into the living room with cozy fireplace perfect to snuggle around, while flowing towards the spacious kitchen with breakfast nook perfect to enjoy your tea/newspaper with beautiful view of nature, SS appliances and ample cabinet & counter space to enjoy your cooking with all the ease. Featuring spacious bedrooms. Huge fenced backyard giving all the privacy needed while you can have your friends/relatives over for a cookout or just relax. Located just minutes to schools, hwy I-77 & 85,restaurants, shopping & transportation! Come See it today!
About 8454 Newfane, Charlotte, North Carolina 28269
Directions:Take exit 18 Wt Harris blvd and make a left on sugar creek and left on david cox and make 1st left after the school onto Newfane Rd. House on your Left.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8454 Newfane Road have any available units?
8454 Newfane Road has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8454 Newfane Road currently offering any rent specials?
8454 Newfane Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8454 Newfane Road pet-friendly?
No, 8454 Newfane Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8454 Newfane Road offer parking?
No, 8454 Newfane Road does not offer parking.
Does 8454 Newfane Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8454 Newfane Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8454 Newfane Road have a pool?
No, 8454 Newfane Road does not have a pool.
Does 8454 Newfane Road have accessible units?
No, 8454 Newfane Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8454 Newfane Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8454 Newfane Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8454 Newfane Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8454 Newfane Road does not have units with air conditioning.
