8454 Newfane Road

Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

Turn key ready! This lovely 2 story home is well maintained and ready to move in!Featuring spacious and open floor plan. Welcoming you into the living room with cozy fireplace perfect to snuggle around, while flowing towards the spacious kitchen with breakfast nook perfect to enjoy your tea/newspaper with beautiful view of nature, SS appliances and ample cabinet & counter space to enjoy your cooking with all the ease. Featuring spacious bedrooms. Huge fenced backyard giving all the privacy needed while you can have your friends/relatives over for a cookout or just relax. Located just minutes to schools, hwy I-77 & 85,restaurants, shopping & transportation! Come See it today!

About 8454 Newfane, Charlotte, North Carolina 28269

Directions:Take exit 18 Wt Harris blvd and make a left on sugar creek and left on david cox and make 1st left after the school onto Newfane Rd. House on your Left.

Contact us to schedule a showing.