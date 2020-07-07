All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8448 Huntdale Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8448 Huntdale Court
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:24 PM

8448 Huntdale Court

8448 Huntdale Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8448 Huntdale Court, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild South

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now Available is this great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom split level home located close to W.T. Harris Blvd and Idlewild Rd. We have recently upgraded the flooring, painted our new gray paint color and have it all ready for you!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8448 Huntdale Court have any available units?
8448 Huntdale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8448 Huntdale Court currently offering any rent specials?
8448 Huntdale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8448 Huntdale Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8448 Huntdale Court is pet friendly.
Does 8448 Huntdale Court offer parking?
No, 8448 Huntdale Court does not offer parking.
Does 8448 Huntdale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8448 Huntdale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8448 Huntdale Court have a pool?
No, 8448 Huntdale Court does not have a pool.
Does 8448 Huntdale Court have accessible units?
No, 8448 Huntdale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8448 Huntdale Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8448 Huntdale Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8448 Huntdale Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8448 Huntdale Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte