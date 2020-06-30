All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

Location

8432 Chaceview Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
8432 Chaceview;Great end unit Townhome - FRESH PAINT AND MOVE IN READY end unit Townhome in Villages of Avonlea with Master on main, nice kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, patio and storage space. Washer and dryer included for convenience only, owner will not repair or replace. Community features include a pool and lawn care. Garbage and water are also included.

Schools: Elementary: David Cox Road; Middle: Ridge Road; High: Mallard Creek

Directions: I-85 N to Exit 45 A - West on WT Harris. - Right on West Sugar Creek Road - Left on David Cox Road - Left on Cleve Brown Road - First Right on Chapel Crossing Court - Right on Chaceview

(RLNE3613532)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8432 Chaceview Court have any available units?
8432 Chaceview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8432 Chaceview Court have?
Some of 8432 Chaceview Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8432 Chaceview Court currently offering any rent specials?
8432 Chaceview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8432 Chaceview Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8432 Chaceview Court is pet friendly.
Does 8432 Chaceview Court offer parking?
Yes, 8432 Chaceview Court offers parking.
Does 8432 Chaceview Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8432 Chaceview Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8432 Chaceview Court have a pool?
Yes, 8432 Chaceview Court has a pool.
Does 8432 Chaceview Court have accessible units?
No, 8432 Chaceview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8432 Chaceview Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8432 Chaceview Court has units with dishwashers.

