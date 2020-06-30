8432 Chaceview Court

Amenities
8432 Chaceview;Great end unit Townhome - FRESH PAINT AND MOVE IN READY end unit Townhome in Villages of Avonlea with Master on main, nice kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, patio and storage space. Washer and dryer included for convenience only, owner will not repair or replace. Community features include a pool and lawn care. Garbage and water are also included.
Schools: Elementary: David Cox Road; Middle: Ridge Road; High: Mallard Creek
Directions: I-85 N to Exit 45 A - West on WT Harris. - Right on West Sugar Creek Road - Left on David Cox Road - Left on Cleve Brown Road - First Right on Chapel Crossing Court - Right on Chaceview
(RLNE3613532)