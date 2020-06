Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This single family home is 3 bedroom, 2 full baths. Newly renovated kitchen, lovely screened in porch in the backyard for privacy. Includes a washer and dryer for tenant enjoyment. Come view today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.