842 Autumn Rain Lane

Excellent Location!!! Only 20 min (1.3 mile) Walking Distance to Light Rail at Scaleybark station! Lovely Townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top with tile backsplash and large breakfast area, pantry and stainless steel appliances-including gas range - great open floor plan with kitchen overlooks great room with fireplace. Master suite with vaulted ceiling with a large walk-in closet with built-in shelving. Master bath with tub and separate shower. Two additional other bedrooms. All appliances including refrigerator and washer & dryer. Also the rear deck with nice yard and storage shed. 1 car attached garage. Lawn maintenance included too. Private setting and quiet community. Minutes to Uptown Charlotte and South Park!