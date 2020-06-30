8419 Sunflower Road

Amenities
Beautifully updated home for rent! New vinyl plank, carpet, tile & paint throughout; new kitchen appliances, quartz counters, lighting; white faux wood blinds; master w/his & hers walk-in closets and double sink vanity w/subway tile walk-in shower. Gas furnace/central A/C & water heater new in 2017/2018. Outdoor shed in backyard. Currently washer/dryer avail. for tenant use (future repairs or replacement at tenant expense). NO PETS; NO Smoking inside house. Tenant pays all utilities. CPI security monitoring, pest control & lawn maintenance provided by landlord. Application fee $45/applicant 18 & older. Must have min. 640 credit score to apply & meet income & background check requirements. Email 8419Sunflower@gmail.com for more information on application process.