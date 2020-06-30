All apartments in Charlotte
8419 Sunflower Road
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:56 PM

8419 Sunflower Road

8419 Sunflower Road · No Longer Available
Location

8419 Sunflower Road, Charlotte, NC 28227
Marlwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated home for rent! New vinyl plank, carpet, tile & paint throughout; new kitchen appliances, quartz counters, lighting; white faux wood blinds; master w/his & hers walk-in closets and double sink vanity w/subway tile walk-in shower. Gas furnace/central A/C & water heater new in 2017/2018. Outdoor shed in backyard. Currently washer/dryer avail. for tenant use (future repairs or replacement at tenant expense). NO PETS; NO Smoking inside house. Tenant pays all utilities. CPI security monitoring, pest control & lawn maintenance provided by landlord. Application fee $45/applicant 18 & older. Must have min. 640 credit score to apply & meet income & background check requirements. Email 8419Sunflower@gmail.com for more information on application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8419 Sunflower Road have any available units?
8419 Sunflower Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8419 Sunflower Road have?
Some of 8419 Sunflower Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8419 Sunflower Road currently offering any rent specials?
8419 Sunflower Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8419 Sunflower Road pet-friendly?
No, 8419 Sunflower Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8419 Sunflower Road offer parking?
Yes, 8419 Sunflower Road offers parking.
Does 8419 Sunflower Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8419 Sunflower Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8419 Sunflower Road have a pool?
No, 8419 Sunflower Road does not have a pool.
Does 8419 Sunflower Road have accessible units?
No, 8419 Sunflower Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8419 Sunflower Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8419 Sunflower Road has units with dishwashers.

