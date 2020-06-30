8419 Sunflower Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated home for rent! New vinyl plank, carpet, tile & paint throughout; new kitchen appliances, quartz counters, lighting; white faux wood blinds; master w/his & hers walk-in closets and double sink vanity w/subway tile walk-in shower. Gas furnace/central A/C & water heater new in 2017/2018. Outdoor shed in backyard. Currently washer/dryer avail. for tenant use (future repairs or replacement at tenant expense). NO PETS; NO Smoking inside house. Tenant pays all utilities. CPI security monitoring, pest control & lawn maintenance provided by landlord. Application fee $45/applicant 18 & older. Must have min. 640 credit score to apply & meet income & background check requirements. Email 8419Sunflower@gmail.com for more information on application process.