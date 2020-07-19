All apartments in Charlotte
8403 Redding Glen Avenue
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 AM

8403 Redding Glen Avenue

8403 Redding Glen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8403 Redding Glen Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch home with a bonus room over the garage that could be a 4th bedroom. Open floor plan, new flooring in kitchen and breakfast room. Fresh, new paint throughout. Great, family oriented community with Olympic sized pool, clubhouse, activities, playground and walking trails. In the heart of everything you need that includes shopping, fantastic dining and entertainment for all ages. Easy access to Northlake mall, I-77, Uptown Charlotte, Davidson and Lake Norman. A must see, in popular neighborhood/area that will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8403 Redding Glen Avenue have any available units?
8403 Redding Glen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8403 Redding Glen Avenue have?
Some of 8403 Redding Glen Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8403 Redding Glen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8403 Redding Glen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8403 Redding Glen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8403 Redding Glen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8403 Redding Glen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8403 Redding Glen Avenue offers parking.
Does 8403 Redding Glen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8403 Redding Glen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8403 Redding Glen Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8403 Redding Glen Avenue has a pool.
Does 8403 Redding Glen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8403 Redding Glen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8403 Redding Glen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8403 Redding Glen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
