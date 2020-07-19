8403 Redding Glen Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Great 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch home with a bonus room over the garage that could be a 4th bedroom. Open floor plan, new flooring in kitchen and breakfast room. Fresh, new paint throughout. Great, family oriented community with Olympic sized pool, clubhouse, activities, playground and walking trails. In the heart of everything you need that includes shopping, fantastic dining and entertainment for all ages. Easy access to Northlake mall, I-77, Uptown Charlotte, Davidson and Lake Norman. A must see, in popular neighborhood/area that will go fast!