Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8331 Gera Emma Drive
Last updated January 19 2020 at 12:57 AM

8331 Gera Emma Drive

8331 Gera Emma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8331 Gera Emma Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Hickory Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This well maintained ranch style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and over 1200 square feet. It has a large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, dining room and cozy kitchen with pantry and laundry closet. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, his/hers closets, in room vanity and full bath. The home also has durable flooring, deck and spacious back yard. Located just off of Plott Rd, near Plaza Rd. Extension. Close to I-485 and minutes from UNCC area or Mint Hill. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1225 deposit.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8331 Gera Emma Drive have any available units?
8331 Gera Emma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8331 Gera Emma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8331 Gera Emma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8331 Gera Emma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8331 Gera Emma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8331 Gera Emma Drive offer parking?
No, 8331 Gera Emma Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8331 Gera Emma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8331 Gera Emma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8331 Gera Emma Drive have a pool?
No, 8331 Gera Emma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8331 Gera Emma Drive have accessible units?
No, 8331 Gera Emma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8331 Gera Emma Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8331 Gera Emma Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8331 Gera Emma Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8331 Gera Emma Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

