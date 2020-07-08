8331 Gera Emma Drive

Amenities

This well maintained ranch style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and over 1200 square feet. It has a large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, dining room and cozy kitchen with pantry and laundry closet. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, his/hers closets, in room vanity and full bath. The home also has durable flooring, deck and spacious back yard. Located just off of Plott Rd, near Plaza Rd. Extension. Close to I-485 and minutes from UNCC area or Mint Hill. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1225 deposit.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.