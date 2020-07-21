All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 26 2019 at 7:31 PM

8301 Nathanael Greene Lane

8301 Nathanael Greene Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8301 Nathanael Greene Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Becton Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must have a licensed real estate agent show you property. Attractive four bedroom home with flexible layout located on large .4 acre corner lot. This property has been nicely updated and features resilient laminate flooring, two inch blinds, and insulated windows. The kitchen has been renovated with refreshed cabinetry, tile backsplash, modern hardware, and smooth top stove. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. The upper level features three good sized bedrooms and a completely remodeled 1.5 bathrooms. The lower level offers a fourth bedroom and full bathroom as well. Extend your living area outdoors on the relaxing back patio complete with gazebo overlooking the large fenced backyard. Lawn maintenance included with rent. Pets possible with separate $250 non-refundable deposit per pet. Available now. Minimum 1 year lease. First month's rent and security ($1450) due up front. Last month due by end of forth month. Sorry, no Section 8. No commercial vehicles nor trailers allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 Nathanael Greene Lane have any available units?
8301 Nathanael Greene Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8301 Nathanael Greene Lane have?
Some of 8301 Nathanael Greene Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8301 Nathanael Greene Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8301 Nathanael Greene Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 Nathanael Greene Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8301 Nathanael Greene Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8301 Nathanael Greene Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8301 Nathanael Greene Lane offers parking.
Does 8301 Nathanael Greene Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8301 Nathanael Greene Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 Nathanael Greene Lane have a pool?
No, 8301 Nathanael Greene Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8301 Nathanael Greene Lane have accessible units?
No, 8301 Nathanael Greene Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 Nathanael Greene Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8301 Nathanael Greene Lane has units with dishwashers.
