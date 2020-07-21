8301 Nathanael Greene Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must have a licensed real estate agent show you property. Attractive four bedroom home with flexible layout located on large .4 acre corner lot. This property has been nicely updated and features resilient laminate flooring, two inch blinds, and insulated windows. The kitchen has been renovated with refreshed cabinetry, tile backsplash, modern hardware, and smooth top stove. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. The upper level features three good sized bedrooms and a completely remodeled 1.5 bathrooms. The lower level offers a fourth bedroom and full bathroom as well. Extend your living area outdoors on the relaxing back patio complete with gazebo overlooking the large fenced backyard. Lawn maintenance included with rent. Pets possible with separate $250 non-refundable deposit per pet. Available now. Minimum 1 year lease. First month's rent and security ($1450) due up front. Last month due by end of forth month. Sorry, no Section 8. No commercial vehicles nor trailers allowed.