828 Academy St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage dog park

$1,895 - Large 2 Bed/ 2.0 Bath NODA Loft Condo - Dog-Friendly within walking distance of all NODA hotspots and the light-rail. Fully refreshed just 18 months ago. On-street parking. Dog run across the street. A small public park is one block away. Perfect for a couple or single person wanting an office or guest room. The garage door opens to enjoy perfect spring and fall days. Granite countertops. Skylight in master bedroom. Cable/internet(basic) and water included in rent as part of HOA. One small to medium dog allowed - pet fee applies.