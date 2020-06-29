All apartments in Charlotte
828 Academy Street · No Longer Available
Location

828 Academy Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
internet access
$1,895 - Large 2 Bed/ 2.0 Bath NODA Loft Condo - Dog-Friendly within walking distance of all NODA hotspots and the light-rail. Fully refreshed just 18 months ago. On-street parking. Dog run across the street. A small public park is one block away. Perfect for a couple or single person wanting an office or guest room. The garage door opens to enjoy perfect spring and fall days. Granite countertops. Skylight in master bedroom. Cable/internet(basic) and water included in rent as part of HOA. One small to medium dog allowed - pet fee applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 Academy St have any available units?
828 Academy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 Academy St have?
Some of 828 Academy St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 Academy St currently offering any rent specials?
828 Academy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Academy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 Academy St is pet friendly.
Does 828 Academy St offer parking?
Yes, 828 Academy St offers parking.
Does 828 Academy St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 828 Academy St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Academy St have a pool?
No, 828 Academy St does not have a pool.
Does 828 Academy St have accessible units?
No, 828 Academy St does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Academy St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 Academy St has units with dishwashers.
