Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace extra storage ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker microwave Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom + large den/office, 2.5 bath, three-story town home with 1 car garage. Great Location! Lots of space and some extra storage. Biggest floor plans in Uptown. Walk to everything that Uptown has to offer from restaurants to Panthers and Knights games and enjoyed the quiet, tree-lined streets of the Third Ward!