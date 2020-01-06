8227 Vermilion Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Coming Soon! Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home - You will enjoy this delightful 2-story 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home. It has a 2-car garage giving you 1790 sq. ft. of spacious elegance, wooden floors throughout, and a fully equipped kitchen. Imagine cuddling up to a cozy fireplace with a good book. Every night, drift off to sleep to the subtle sounds of the forest. All of this situated in a convenient, friendly neighborhood close to schools, shopping and only twenty minutes from marvelous Uptown Charlotte.



(RLNE5123219)