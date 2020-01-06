All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

8227 Vermilion Dr

8227 Vermilion Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8227 Vermilion Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Coming Soon! Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home - You will enjoy this delightful 2-story 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home. It has a 2-car garage giving you 1790 sq. ft. of spacious elegance, wooden floors throughout, and a fully equipped kitchen. Imagine cuddling up to a cozy fireplace with a good book. Every night, drift off to sleep to the subtle sounds of the forest. All of this situated in a convenient, friendly neighborhood close to schools, shopping and only twenty minutes from marvelous Uptown Charlotte.

(RLNE5123219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8227 Vermilion Dr have any available units?
8227 Vermilion Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8227 Vermilion Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8227 Vermilion Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8227 Vermilion Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8227 Vermilion Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8227 Vermilion Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8227 Vermilion Dr offers parking.
Does 8227 Vermilion Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8227 Vermilion Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8227 Vermilion Dr have a pool?
No, 8227 Vermilion Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8227 Vermilion Dr have accessible units?
No, 8227 Vermilion Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8227 Vermilion Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8227 Vermilion Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8227 Vermilion Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8227 Vermilion Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
