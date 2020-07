Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Come see this recently updated rental with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and HUGE bonus room which could be a 4th bedroom. Located in a private culd-a-sac in a quiet established community of Marlwood Forest located in East Charlotte. Recently updated with granite, new paint, new carpet and flooring, light fixtures, appliances, ect. Home also has a carport with a deck above it to entertain along with almost a half-acre lot! Ready for immediate move-in!