8217 Pineville Matthews Road

Amenities

Well maintained condo, lots of natural light, 2 bedrooms with ensuite baths. Three closets in one bedroom, tile flooring in all baths, generously sized bedrooms, very clean! Property overlooks the scenic treetop McMullen Creek Greenway. Tile flooring at entry, wood flooring throughout lower level, half bath, open kitchen features bay windows, stainless appliances, granite counters, breakfast area with pass-through window w/counter. Generous moldings, ceiling fans & cozy fireplace. Sliding doors lead out to a charming & airy light-filled sunroom with skylight & storage unit. Upstairs: 2 Master Suites with separate baths, one has a framed glass walk-in shower. Newer roof, HVAC, main level wood flooring, refrigerator, dishwasher. Minutes away from dining, shopping, 485, Ballantyne & South Park. Includes trash pickup, water, sewer, exterior, exterior landscaping maintenance, parking lot maintenance, 2 parking spaces at the front door, refrigerator, washer/dryer.