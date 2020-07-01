All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

8217 Pineville Matthews Road

8217 Pineville-Matthews Road · No Longer Available
Location

8217 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
Hwy 51 - Park Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained condo, lots of natural light, 2 bedrooms with ensuite baths. Three closets in one bedroom, tile flooring in all baths, generously sized bedrooms, very clean! Property overlooks the scenic treetop McMullen Creek Greenway. Tile flooring at entry, wood flooring throughout lower level, half bath, open kitchen features bay windows, stainless appliances, granite counters, breakfast area with pass-through window w/counter. Generous moldings, ceiling fans & cozy fireplace. Sliding doors lead out to a charming & airy light-filled sunroom with skylight & storage unit. Upstairs: 2 Master Suites with separate baths, one has a framed glass walk-in shower. Newer roof, HVAC, main level wood flooring, refrigerator, dishwasher. Minutes away from dining, shopping, 485, Ballantyne & South Park. Includes trash pickup, water, sewer, exterior, exterior landscaping maintenance, parking lot maintenance, 2 parking spaces at the front door, refrigerator, washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8217 Pineville Matthews Road have any available units?
8217 Pineville Matthews Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8217 Pineville Matthews Road have?
Some of 8217 Pineville Matthews Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8217 Pineville Matthews Road currently offering any rent specials?
8217 Pineville Matthews Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8217 Pineville Matthews Road pet-friendly?
No, 8217 Pineville Matthews Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8217 Pineville Matthews Road offer parking?
Yes, 8217 Pineville Matthews Road offers parking.
Does 8217 Pineville Matthews Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8217 Pineville Matthews Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8217 Pineville Matthews Road have a pool?
No, 8217 Pineville Matthews Road does not have a pool.
Does 8217 Pineville Matthews Road have accessible units?
No, 8217 Pineville Matthews Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8217 Pineville Matthews Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8217 Pineville Matthews Road has units with dishwashers.

