Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

What an absolutely gorgeous townhouse in a popular Raintree Subdivision. Enjoy your cup of coffee on a beautiful porch or brand new private patio overlooking the golf course. Newer laminate floors, newer carpet, new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, recessed lighting, modern backsplash , SS appliances ! Brand new bathroom vanities, fixtures, flooring, wall tiles.... Fresh paint throughout. Hurry!!! Just a perfect house to call home))