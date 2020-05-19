Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

This home is simply dreamy with all the updates and the sunlit rooms it offers. Recent renovations include freshly painted walls, stylish fixtures, and professionally installed flooring. The spacious living room makes for a wonderful place to unwind after a hard day at work. The traditional lay out leads to the the eat-in kitchen that comes fully equipped with an appliance package and wood stained flooring. The kitchen window, located by the kitchen sink, overlooks the fenced back yard and wooded view. The bedrooms complete the package with gorgeous, wood style flooring that add a touch of style and will complement any style of decor. This home is definitely a place where memories can be made so we invite you to apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. We look forward to hearing from you and for you to call this place located at 820 Justice Avenue home! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.