Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

820 Justice Avenue

Location

820 Justice Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills North

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home is simply dreamy with all the updates and the sunlit rooms it offers. Recent renovations include freshly painted walls, stylish fixtures, and professionally installed flooring. The spacious living room makes for a wonderful place to unwind after a hard day at work. The traditional lay out leads to the the eat-in kitchen that comes fully equipped with an appliance package and wood stained flooring. The kitchen window, located by the kitchen sink, overlooks the fenced back yard and wooded view. The bedrooms complete the package with gorgeous, wood style flooring that add a touch of style and will complement any style of decor. This home is definitely a place where memories can be made so we invite you to apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. We look forward to hearing from you and for you to call this place located at 820 Justice Avenue home! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Justice Avenue have any available units?
820 Justice Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 820 Justice Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
820 Justice Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Justice Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 820 Justice Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 820 Justice Avenue offer parking?
No, 820 Justice Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 820 Justice Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Justice Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Justice Avenue have a pool?
No, 820 Justice Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 820 Justice Avenue have accessible units?
No, 820 Justice Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Justice Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Justice Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Justice Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 Justice Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
