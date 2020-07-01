All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:40 PM

818 Lochridge Road

818 Lockridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

818 Lockridge Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Collingwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
Welcome home to Charlotte living in a great location! The charming ranch home is close to Uptown, South End, Southpark Mall, and Charlotte-Douglas airport! They are all within 15 minutes – even in traffic! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1392 sq ft home sits in a great neighborhood on a quiet cul-de-sac. Groceries, breweries and great restaurants are a short drive or light rail ride away (1 mile from Scaleybark Station). Inside you will find a new floors, paint, and amenities like a washer/dryer, fridge, gas stove, gas fireplace, and a great master suite. Outside you’ll find a fenced, private back yard, screened porch, and a generous deck with a wooded view. You won’t even know you’re in the middle of all the action as you sit on your porch and enjoy the serenity before you head out to your next adventure.

No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Lochridge Road have any available units?
818 Lochridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 Lochridge Road have?
Some of 818 Lochridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Lochridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
818 Lochridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Lochridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 Lochridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 818 Lochridge Road offer parking?
No, 818 Lochridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 818 Lochridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 818 Lochridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Lochridge Road have a pool?
No, 818 Lochridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 818 Lochridge Road have accessible units?
No, 818 Lochridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Lochridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 Lochridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.

