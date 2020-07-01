818 Lochridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly key fob access

Welcome home to Charlotte living in a great location! The charming ranch home is close to Uptown, South End, Southpark Mall, and Charlotte-Douglas airport! They are all within 15 minutes – even in traffic! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1392 sq ft home sits in a great neighborhood on a quiet cul-de-sac. Groceries, breweries and great restaurants are a short drive or light rail ride away (1 mile from Scaleybark Station). Inside you will find a new floors, paint, and amenities like a washer/dryer, fridge, gas stove, gas fireplace, and a great master suite. Outside you’ll find a fenced, private back yard, screened porch, and a generous deck with a wooded view. You won’t even know you’re in the middle of all the action as you sit on your porch and enjoy the serenity before you head out to your next adventure.



No Section 8.

Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.



