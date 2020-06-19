All apartments in Charlotte
817 Everett Place

817 Everett Place · No Longer Available
Location

817 Everett Place, Charlotte, NC 28205
Villa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
(Only available on a Month to Month term through the end of September 2019) Recently renovated 2 bedroom bungalow with gorgeous hardwood floors, dining room, laundry/multi-purpose area, completely update kitchen and fenced back yard. Security monitoring and lawn care included. Renters insurance required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com The highly desirable Villa Heights is a short 10 minute walk to NoDa, 5 minute walk to the Davidson & 26th St. light rail station and Little Sugar Creek greenway. Bike to Trade & Tryon Streets (Uptown) in less than 15 minutes. The Plaza corridor, Music Factory, NoDa and Uptown are all less than 10 minutes by car or Uber.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Everett Place have any available units?
817 Everett Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 Everett Place have?
Some of 817 Everett Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Everett Place currently offering any rent specials?
817 Everett Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Everett Place pet-friendly?
No, 817 Everett Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 817 Everett Place offer parking?
No, 817 Everett Place does not offer parking.
Does 817 Everett Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 Everett Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Everett Place have a pool?
No, 817 Everett Place does not have a pool.
Does 817 Everett Place have accessible units?
No, 817 Everett Place does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Everett Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 Everett Place has units with dishwashers.

