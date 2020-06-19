817 Everett Place

Amenities

(Only available on a Month to Month term through the end of September 2019) Recently renovated 2 bedroom bungalow with gorgeous hardwood floors, dining room, laundry/multi-purpose area, completely update kitchen and fenced back yard. Security monitoring and lawn care included. Renters insurance required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com The highly desirable Villa Heights is a short 10 minute walk to NoDa, 5 minute walk to the Davidson & 26th St. light rail station and Little Sugar Creek greenway. Bike to Trade & Tryon Streets (Uptown) in less than 15 minutes. The Plaza corridor, Music Factory, NoDa and Uptown are all less than 10 minutes by car or Uber.