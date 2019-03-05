816 Walnut Avenue

Amenities

WESLEY HEIGHTS UPTOWN FRONT END UNIT FOR $950: Enjoy easy to clean Hardwoods Throughout, Living Rm, Tiled Kitchen, 2 Nice Size Bedrooms, Private Access to Tiled Bath, Appliances, Microwave & RENT INCLUDES Combo W/D, Water/Sewer & Landscaping. Great Bargain to be Under 1K and close to Uptown, Wilmore, S. Charlotte and Airport. Home is within close proximity and/or walking distance to Downtown, Shopping, Restaurants, Panther's Stadium, Spectrum Arena & Johnson & Wales. .........

Parking on Street and Rear of Tri-Plex.