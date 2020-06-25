All apartments in Charlotte
815 W 4th Street
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

815 W 4th Street

815 West 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

815 West 4th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
PRIME UPTOWN LOCATION - 3 story townhome. Each of bedroom has its own FULL bathroom! Property features include NEW hardwood floors, NEW carpet, NEW granite counter tops, and fresh paint throughout and attached 1 car garage. Large back deck which is ideal for grilling out on Gameday before you WALK to Panthers Stadium and Knights games. You can't live in Uptown anywhere else and have this much space, your own garage AND each roommate having their own private bathroom. Plenty of parking. Agent is owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 W 4th Street have any available units?
815 W 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 W 4th Street have?
Some of 815 W 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 W 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
815 W 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 W 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 815 W 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 815 W 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 815 W 4th Street offers parking.
Does 815 W 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 W 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 W 4th Street have a pool?
No, 815 W 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 815 W 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 815 W 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 815 W 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 W 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
