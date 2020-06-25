815 W 4th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

PRIME UPTOWN LOCATION - 3 story townhome. Each of bedroom has its own FULL bathroom! Property features include NEW hardwood floors, NEW carpet, NEW granite counter tops, and fresh paint throughout and attached 1 car garage. Large back deck which is ideal for grilling out on Gameday before you WALK to Panthers Stadium and Knights games. You can't live in Uptown anywhere else and have this much space, your own garage AND each roommate having their own private bathroom. Plenty of parking. Agent is owner.