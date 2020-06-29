8124 Pelorus Lane

Amenities
Larger 4 Bed Home with Finished Basement in Highland Creek - Subdivision: Highland Creek
Bedrooms: 4 + Office, Basement
Bathrooms: 3.5
Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 1997
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Highland Creek Elem., Ridge Road Middle, Mallard Creek High School
This newly remodeled 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and about 3400 square feet. The main level has a formal sitting room, formal dining room, spacious kitchen with island and breakfast area and a living room with fireplace. Beautiful ceramic tile floors, granite counters and upgraded finishes. 4 bedrooms up with laundry and hall bath. Master bedroom has an attached office/nursery, private bath with new floors, walk in closet, granite dual vanity and separate tub/shower. The home also has a large finished basement with full bath and utility/storage room. Located in desired Highland Creek community near Concord Mills and I-485. Community has several playgrounds, pools, walking trails and golf course. Convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment. Rent this home with first months rent and $2100 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office at 704-567-8200 for more details.
Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.
(RLNE3656077)