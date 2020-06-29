All apartments in Charlotte
8124 Pelorus Lane
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

8124 Pelorus Lane

8124 Pelorus Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8124 Pelorus Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Larger 4 Bed Home with Finished Basement in Highland Creek - Subdivision: Highland Creek
Bedrooms: 4 + Office, Basement
Bathrooms: 3.5
Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 1997
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Highland Creek Elem., Ridge Road Middle, Mallard Creek High School

This newly remodeled 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and about 3400 square feet. The main level has a formal sitting room, formal dining room, spacious kitchen with island and breakfast area and a living room with fireplace. Beautiful ceramic tile floors, granite counters and upgraded finishes. 4 bedrooms up with laundry and hall bath. Master bedroom has an attached office/nursery, private bath with new floors, walk in closet, granite dual vanity and separate tub/shower. The home also has a large finished basement with full bath and utility/storage room. Located in desired Highland Creek community near Concord Mills and I-485. Community has several playgrounds, pools, walking trails and golf course. Convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment. Rent this home with first months rent and $2100 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office at 704-567-8200 for more details.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.

(RLNE3656077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8124 Pelorus Lane have any available units?
8124 Pelorus Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8124 Pelorus Lane have?
Some of 8124 Pelorus Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8124 Pelorus Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8124 Pelorus Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8124 Pelorus Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8124 Pelorus Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8124 Pelorus Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8124 Pelorus Lane offers parking.
Does 8124 Pelorus Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8124 Pelorus Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8124 Pelorus Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8124 Pelorus Lane has a pool.
Does 8124 Pelorus Lane have accessible units?
No, 8124 Pelorus Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8124 Pelorus Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8124 Pelorus Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
