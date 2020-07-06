812 West Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home! Absolutely Gorgeous and Completely Remodeled Gem in Historic Wilmore! Hardwood flooring throughout, ton of Natural light, Fresh Paint , Crown Moldings, Light Fixtures, Brand Sparkling New Kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances. Indulge in a Completely Renovated Bathroom. Relaxing Evenings & Beautiful Coffee mornings are guaranteed on your Front Porch! Walk to Pasta Provisions...Wooden Robot Brewery...Max & Lola Bodega...too many to mention...discover what Hot & Popular SouthEnd has to offer! Just minutes to BOA Stadium and conveniently located to all major highways. Schedule a private showing Today!Highly Rated Dilworth Elementary & Myers Park High .