All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 812 West Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
812 West Boulevard
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

812 West Boulevard

812 West Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wilmore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

812 West Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome Home! Absolutely Gorgeous and Completely Remodeled Gem in Historic Wilmore! Hardwood flooring throughout, ton of Natural light, Fresh Paint , Crown Moldings, Light Fixtures, Brand Sparkling New Kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances. Indulge in a Completely Renovated Bathroom. Relaxing Evenings & Beautiful Coffee mornings are guaranteed on your Front Porch! Walk to Pasta Provisions...Wooden Robot Brewery...Max & Lola Bodega...too many to mention...discover what Hot & Popular SouthEnd has to offer! Just minutes to BOA Stadium and conveniently located to all major highways. Schedule a private showing Today!Highly Rated Dilworth Elementary & Myers Park High .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 West Boulevard have any available units?
812 West Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 West Boulevard have?
Some of 812 West Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 West Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
812 West Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 West Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 812 West Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 812 West Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 812 West Boulevard offers parking.
Does 812 West Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 West Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 West Boulevard have a pool?
No, 812 West Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 812 West Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 812 West Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 812 West Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 West Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte