Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully Renovated 3 Bedroom Home! - Check out this nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home, which has been fully remodeled! The home features fresh paint and LVP flooring throughout! Spacious open area with living room leading into the dining area. Galley Style kitchen overlooking the living room, with a new fridge and stove. Spacious 3 bedrooms with good sized closets. A large linen closet off of the hallway. Great home that will not last long!



Laundry area with washer and dryer connections. Long driveway, and good sized backyard.



Call us today to schedule a showing!



(RLNE5653868)