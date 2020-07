Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Large 4 Bedroom in East Charlotte For Lease! - Absolutely charming 4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom single family home near Mint Hill, and East Charlotte. This home has new carpet throughout, fresh, neutral paint, updated fixtures, black appliances, two living rooms and large deck. Yard is huge and fenced with storage building. Call today to set your appointment! Will not last long. 704-814-0461.



(RLNE5485891)