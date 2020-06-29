8106 Woodway Oak Cir, Mat

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage trash valet

My roomate and I are needing to move out due to personal reasons. We are looking for someone to sublease our appartment for the next 7 months until the lease is up. The apartment is on the 2nd floor. It is fully renevated with hardwood floors, granite counters and a wood burning fireplace. Each bedroom has its own master bathroom and walk in closets. Stackable washer and dryer is inculded. The rent is $1,196 a month plus the cost of pest control, valet trash and your water usage. You also have the options to purchase a carport or garage for an additonal monthly cost. The apartment is pet friendly, there are extra fees and breed restrictions that would apply.



If you have any questions please let me know!