Charlotte, NC
8106 Woodway Oak Cir, Mat
Last updated May 10 2020 at 8:44 AM

8106 Woodway Oak Cir, Mat

8106 Woodway Oak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8106 Woodway Oak Circle, Charlotte, NC 28105
Marshbrooke

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
trash valet
My roomate and I are needing to move out due to personal reasons. We are looking for someone to sublease our appartment for the next 7 months until the lease is up. The apartment is on the 2nd floor. It is fully renevated with hardwood floors, granite counters and a wood burning fireplace. Each bedroom has its own master bathroom and walk in closets. Stackable washer and dryer is inculded. The rent is $1,196 a month plus the cost of pest control, valet trash and your water usage. You also have the options to purchase a carport or garage for an additonal monthly cost. The apartment is pet friendly, there are extra fees and breed restrictions that would apply.

If you have any questions please let me know!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8106 Woodway Oak Cir, Mat have any available units?
8106 Woodway Oak Cir, Mat doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8106 Woodway Oak Cir, Mat have?
Some of 8106 Woodway Oak Cir, Mat's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8106 Woodway Oak Cir, Mat currently offering any rent specials?
8106 Woodway Oak Cir, Mat is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8106 Woodway Oak Cir, Mat pet-friendly?
Yes, 8106 Woodway Oak Cir, Mat is pet friendly.
Does 8106 Woodway Oak Cir, Mat offer parking?
Yes, 8106 Woodway Oak Cir, Mat offers parking.
Does 8106 Woodway Oak Cir, Mat have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8106 Woodway Oak Cir, Mat offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8106 Woodway Oak Cir, Mat have a pool?
No, 8106 Woodway Oak Cir, Mat does not have a pool.
Does 8106 Woodway Oak Cir, Mat have accessible units?
No, 8106 Woodway Oak Cir, Mat does not have accessible units.
Does 8106 Woodway Oak Cir, Mat have units with dishwashers?
No, 8106 Woodway Oak Cir, Mat does not have units with dishwashers.
