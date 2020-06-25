808 East Seventeenth Street

Amenities

Cute Bungalow - 3 Bedroom in the Belmont Subdivision - Beautifully renovated bungalow home in the heart of the Belmont area of Charlotte. Stainless steel brand new appliances. Large master bedroom and bathroom with sitting area. Beautiful laminate wood flooring and tile. This home was renovated with careful detail. Close to Plaza Midwood and uptown Charlotte!



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



