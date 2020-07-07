8061 Bristle Toe Lane

Amenities

This large 3-story, 2 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath townhome is located in the sought after Stillwater community. Close to Blakney Shopping Center, restaurants and entertainment. First floor includes an attached 1-car garage, large laundry room with washer and dryer included and large office space. End unit with lots of natural light in open living area. Walk out deck. Large eat-in kitchen with gas range. Master bedroom features tray ceiling and spacious walk-in closet Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.