8061 Bristle Toe Lane
Last updated April 20 2020 at 4:01 PM

8061 Bristle Toe Lane

8061 Bristle Toe Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8061 Bristle Toe Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This large 3-story, 2 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath townhome is located in the sought after Stillwater community. Close to Blakney Shopping Center, restaurants and entertainment. First floor includes an attached 1-car garage, large laundry room with washer and dryer included and large office space. End unit with lots of natural light in open living area. Walk out deck. Large eat-in kitchen with gas range. Master bedroom features tray ceiling and spacious walk-in closet Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8061 Bristle Toe Lane have any available units?
8061 Bristle Toe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8061 Bristle Toe Lane have?
Some of 8061 Bristle Toe Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8061 Bristle Toe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8061 Bristle Toe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8061 Bristle Toe Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8061 Bristle Toe Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8061 Bristle Toe Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8061 Bristle Toe Lane offers parking.
Does 8061 Bristle Toe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8061 Bristle Toe Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8061 Bristle Toe Lane have a pool?
No, 8061 Bristle Toe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8061 Bristle Toe Lane have accessible units?
No, 8061 Bristle Toe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8061 Bristle Toe Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8061 Bristle Toe Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

