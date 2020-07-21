All apartments in Charlotte
8051 Sultana Circle
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

8051 Sultana Circle

8051 Sultana Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8051 Sultana Circle, Charlotte, NC 28227
Becton Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
8051 Sultana Circle Available 09/15/19 Trellis Pointe 3 Bedroom Condo - This is a beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath condo with a nice 2 car garage. Provides a nice open floor plan with carpet throughout the home, and vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Tons of storage space, and also has a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. This home is equipped with most appliances, including a washer and dryer (not warranted). Nice community that offers a heated pool, a fitness center, library, and more. You don't want to miss out on this special home!!

**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5060283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8051 Sultana Circle have any available units?
8051 Sultana Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8051 Sultana Circle have?
Some of 8051 Sultana Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8051 Sultana Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8051 Sultana Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8051 Sultana Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8051 Sultana Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8051 Sultana Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8051 Sultana Circle offers parking.
Does 8051 Sultana Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8051 Sultana Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8051 Sultana Circle have a pool?
Yes, 8051 Sultana Circle has a pool.
Does 8051 Sultana Circle have accessible units?
No, 8051 Sultana Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8051 Sultana Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8051 Sultana Circle has units with dishwashers.
