8051 Sultana Circle Available 09/15/19 Trellis Pointe 3 Bedroom Condo - This is a beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath condo with a nice 2 car garage. Provides a nice open floor plan with carpet throughout the home, and vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Tons of storage space, and also has a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. This home is equipped with most appliances, including a washer and dryer (not warranted). Nice community that offers a heated pool, a fitness center, library, and more. You don't want to miss out on this special home!!



**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



(RLNE5060283)