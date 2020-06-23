All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:20 AM

803 Water Wheel Court

803 Water Wheel Court · No Longer Available
Location

803 Water Wheel Court, Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashbrook - Clawson Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful home for rent in the Selwyn Farms community near the popular South End and Dilworth areas. The home has a master bedroom suite down stairs and two bedrooms up stairs. New laminate wood floors, new carpet and fresh neutral paint. Gas fire place in the family room. Nice private back yard with rear screen porch for relaxing. The home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac free of traffic. The location is ideal- close to South End, light rail transit, area shopping and just minutes from down town, the airport and major highways. Standard tenant applicant is required to complete the standard rental application and tenant screening process. Great Home and Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Water Wheel Court have any available units?
803 Water Wheel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 Water Wheel Court have?
Some of 803 Water Wheel Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Water Wheel Court currently offering any rent specials?
803 Water Wheel Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Water Wheel Court pet-friendly?
No, 803 Water Wheel Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 803 Water Wheel Court offer parking?
Yes, 803 Water Wheel Court offers parking.
Does 803 Water Wheel Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Water Wheel Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Water Wheel Court have a pool?
No, 803 Water Wheel Court does not have a pool.
Does 803 Water Wheel Court have accessible units?
No, 803 Water Wheel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Water Wheel Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 Water Wheel Court has units with dishwashers.

