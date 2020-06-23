803 Water Wheel Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Wonderful home for rent in the Selwyn Farms community near the popular South End and Dilworth areas. The home has a master bedroom suite down stairs and two bedrooms up stairs. New laminate wood floors, new carpet and fresh neutral paint. Gas fire place in the family room. Nice private back yard with rear screen porch for relaxing. The home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac free of traffic. The location is ideal- close to South End, light rail transit, area shopping and just minutes from down town, the airport and major highways. Standard tenant applicant is required to complete the standard rental application and tenant screening process. Great Home and Location!