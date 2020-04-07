All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8022 Princess Ann Drive

8022 Princess Ann Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8022 Princess Ann Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Don't miss this opportunity to live in a spacious two bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse near everything you need. Full bath was just remodeled, new washer/dryer, recently updated carpet. Walk to nearby parks. Tucked away but near E Independence. Large bedrooms, large patio upstairs & downstairs looks into wooded backyard.

Utility Saver program for $12/mo (air filters) will be added to the lease and paid for by tenant.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8022 Princess Ann Drive have any available units?
8022 Princess Ann Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8022 Princess Ann Drive have?
Some of 8022 Princess Ann Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8022 Princess Ann Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8022 Princess Ann Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8022 Princess Ann Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8022 Princess Ann Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8022 Princess Ann Drive offer parking?
No, 8022 Princess Ann Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8022 Princess Ann Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8022 Princess Ann Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8022 Princess Ann Drive have a pool?
No, 8022 Princess Ann Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8022 Princess Ann Drive have accessible units?
No, 8022 Princess Ann Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8022 Princess Ann Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8022 Princess Ann Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
