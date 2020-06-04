8003 Princess Ann Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible parking pool pet friendly tennis court

Applications Received | Pending 8003 Princess Ann Dr., Charlotte, NC 28212 - Applications Received | Pending



This is a self showing property.

To schedule a showing, please visit https://secure.rently.com/properties/905805?source=marketing



Freshly painted, all electric, 2 story townhome in East Charlotte. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. All bedrooms on upper level. Carpet on upper level. Accessibility to schools, Uptown, and public transit. Fireplace is for decorative purpose only and cannot be used. Community pool, tennis court. 2 assigned parking places. $65 application fee for each person 18 and over living in the property. Please, NO PETS, and NO SMOKING. WATER is INCLUDED in rent. Washer and Dryer HOOKUPS in unit. Enclosed front patio plus additional open back patio, great for entertaining. Close to transit, schools, shopping and more.



Application Qualifications, Rental Process, Pet Policy, and Tenant Information can be found at: https://pgmg.info/PGMGRentalInfo



NOTICE TO ALL RESIDENTS & APPLICANTS: Everyone must complete the screening process. This is not only for pet and animal owners but also for residents and applicants that DO NOT own a pet or animal.



https://pgmgtgroup.petscreening.com



Schools:

GREENWAY PARK Elementary

MCCLINTOCK Middle

EAST MECKLENBURG High School



GREEN Transportation Zone



For more information on the schools, please contact Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Student Assignment/Transfers - 980-343-5335



TRASH DAY is Every TUESDAY, with RECYCLING every other TUESDAY.



Utilities are Duke Energy. Water and Trash are included in the monthly rent.



Each person over 18 living in the house must fill in a separate rental application and pay the $65 application fee online with a debit or credit card.



In order to process your rental application we will need the following items emailed to pamela@pgmanagementgroup.com or faxed to 704-972-9895 ATTN: Pamela Greene OR Uploaded within the rental application.



*CLEAR copy of your Drivers License

*CLEAR copy of your Social Security Card

*CLEAR copies of your last 2 most recent payroll check stubs



Special Consideration is given to dogs that assist tenants with special medical needs, provided medical documentation is submitted.



APPROVAL/MOVE-IN



1) Notification: Applicants will be notified by email and phone call as soon as the application has been reviewed. If the application has been approved, in order to secure your move in date, for PGMG to stop any and all showings and to take the property off the rental market, applicants will be required to bring in all initial move in monies, which must be paid with a cashiers check or money order (specific amounts will be itemized in the approval email) within 48 hours of approval email and sign the lease.



* Security deposit

* First FULL month's rent

* Second month will be pro-rated



2) Move-In: PGMG will schedule a time to meet at the property on the day of move in with the resident. The move in process can take up to an hour or so. At this time, we will complete a move in condition report, take photos, and answer any questions you may have. Once this process is complete, we will deliver the keys, fobs, remotes, pool passes, etc. over to you. **Please schedule your movers and utilities accordingly***



3) Responsibility: All residents are responsible for all charges incurred under the terms of the lease.



4) Rent: Once an application is approved and the initial move in monies are received, we will hold a unit up to seven (7) days after the previous tenant vacates the property to make sure it is move in ready. Residents will not be allowed to move in earlier than the lease start date.



4) Pro-Rate: Pro-rated rent is calculated by dividing monthly rent by the number of days in the month in which you are moving. The resulting number (the daily rate) is then multiplied by the number of days the unit will be occupied in the pro-rated month.



RENTERS INSURANCE will be required.



PG Management Group does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, handicapping condition, or familial status or any other form of discrimination prohibited by law.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4905930)