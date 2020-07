Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Check out this rental home in the Rolling Hills neighborhood! Close to shopping and restaurants! With great curb appeal, this house sits on a Cul-de-sac lot with large fenced in backyard. New flooring, Fresh Paint and brand new Stainless Steel appliances and Granite countertops! Refreshed Bathrooms and Laundry have new tile floors. Brand new back deck makes this one perfect for entertaining! All appliances including washer and dryer included.