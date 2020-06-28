7928 East Lane Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212 Idlewild South
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
new construction
pet friendly
Brand NEW CONSTRUCTION 3/2 ranch home right off the Campbell Creek Greenway with close proximity to Uptown Charlotte (6 min drive to Uptown Charlotte) - No Smoking Allowed/Pets conditional. Don't miss this opportunity to be the first occupant in the NEW Construction home - HOME IS READY FOR MOVE-IN - 100% COMPLETE. Home has no carpet (All Luxury Wood Planks) and all Brand NEW appliances are included (Incl Washer/Dryer). Home will have a private backyard w/6' privacy fence. Rent includes pest control