Last updated September 18 2019

7928 East Lane Drive

7928 East Lane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7928 East Lane Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild South

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
new construction
pet friendly
Brand NEW CONSTRUCTION 3/2 ranch home right off the Campbell Creek Greenway with close proximity to Uptown Charlotte (6 min drive to Uptown Charlotte) - No Smoking Allowed/Pets conditional. Don't miss this opportunity to be the first occupant in the NEW Construction home - HOME IS READY FOR MOVE-IN - 100% COMPLETE. Home has no carpet (All Luxury Wood Planks) and all Brand NEW appliances are included (Incl Washer/Dryer). Home will have a private backyard w/6' privacy fence. Rent includes pest control

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7928-e-lane-dr-charlotte-nc-28212-usa/08a6e2ef-92ec-4552-b832-ef1be2805d27

(RLNE5118664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7928 East Lane Drive have any available units?
7928 East Lane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7928 East Lane Drive have?
Some of 7928 East Lane Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7928 East Lane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7928 East Lane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7928 East Lane Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7928 East Lane Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7928 East Lane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7928 East Lane Drive offers parking.
Does 7928 East Lane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7928 East Lane Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7928 East Lane Drive have a pool?
No, 7928 East Lane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7928 East Lane Drive have accessible units?
No, 7928 East Lane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7928 East Lane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7928 East Lane Drive has units with dishwashers.
