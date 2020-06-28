7928 East Lane Drive

Amenities

Brand NEW CONSTRUCTION 3/2 ranch home right off the Campbell Creek Greenway with close proximity to Uptown Charlotte (6 min drive to Uptown Charlotte) - No Smoking Allowed/Pets conditional. Don't miss this opportunity to be the first occupant in the NEW Construction home - HOME IS READY FOR MOVE-IN - 100% COMPLETE. Home has no carpet (All Luxury Wood Planks) and all Brand NEW appliances are included (Incl Washer/Dryer). Home will have a private backyard w/6' privacy fence. Rent includes pest control



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7928-e-lane-dr-charlotte-nc-28212-usa/08a6e2ef-92ec-4552-b832-ef1be2805d27



