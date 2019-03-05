7916 Sardis Creek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Because this property is currently occupied, we will be more than happy to show it to your with an approved application. Checkout this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath open floor plan home. This home comes with in-ceiling whole house audio, gas log fireplace, hardwoods downstairs, granite, stainless, den off entry, secondary master on main, and a gorgeous sitting area in a quiet neighborhood. The four other bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are upstairs. 2nd floor master has lots of natural light and bathroom complete with tile shower, garden tub and WIC.



Utility Reduction Program (air filters shipped to your door) will be added to the lease for $12/mo.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.