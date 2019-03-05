All apartments in Charlotte
7916 Sardis Creek Lane
7916 Sardis Creek Lane

7916 Sardis Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7916 Sardis Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Woods

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Because this property is currently occupied, we will be more than happy to show it to your with an approved application. Checkout this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath open floor plan home. This home comes with in-ceiling whole house audio, gas log fireplace, hardwoods downstairs, granite, stainless, den off entry, secondary master on main, and a gorgeous sitting area in a quiet neighborhood. The four other bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are upstairs. 2nd floor master has lots of natural light and bathroom complete with tile shower, garden tub and WIC.

Utility Reduction Program (air filters shipped to your door) will be added to the lease for $12/mo.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7916 Sardis Creek Lane have any available units?
7916 Sardis Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7916 Sardis Creek Lane have?
Some of 7916 Sardis Creek Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7916 Sardis Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7916 Sardis Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7916 Sardis Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7916 Sardis Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7916 Sardis Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 7916 Sardis Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7916 Sardis Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7916 Sardis Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7916 Sardis Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 7916 Sardis Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7916 Sardis Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 7916 Sardis Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7916 Sardis Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7916 Sardis Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

