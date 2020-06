Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Five Bedroom Home located on large lot! - Great home located in Holly Hill Subdivision. Recently remodeled kitchen includes stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Convenient to shopping and restaurants. Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply. Available for showing appointments starting May 14th. Please do not disturb tenants. By appointment only.



