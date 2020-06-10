All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

7780 Abigail Glen Drive

7780 Abigail Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7780 Abigail Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town Home for Rent in Abbots Glen Sub in Charlotte, NC - Located in Abbots Glen Subdivision off Village lake Drive. This Beautiful town home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It has a Family room with a fireplace and a Separate Dining Room. The kitchen comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Washer and Dryer is included. It has 1-car garage and is approximately 1500 square feet. A Must See!

Take independence Blvd. (Hwy 74) East. TR Village lake Drive. TR Pebblestone Drive. TL Abbotts Glen. TR Abigail Glen Drive.

(RLNE2368625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7780 Abigail Glen Drive have any available units?
7780 Abigail Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7780 Abigail Glen Drive have?
Some of 7780 Abigail Glen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7780 Abigail Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7780 Abigail Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7780 Abigail Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7780 Abigail Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7780 Abigail Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7780 Abigail Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 7780 Abigail Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7780 Abigail Glen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7780 Abigail Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 7780 Abigail Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7780 Abigail Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 7780 Abigail Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7780 Abigail Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7780 Abigail Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
