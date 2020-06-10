7780 Abigail Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town Home for Rent in Abbots Glen Sub in Charlotte, NC - Located in Abbots Glen Subdivision off Village lake Drive. This Beautiful town home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It has a Family room with a fireplace and a Separate Dining Room. The kitchen comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Washer and Dryer is included. It has 1-car garage and is approximately 1500 square feet. A Must See!



Take independence Blvd. (Hwy 74) East. TR Village lake Drive. TR Pebblestone Drive. TL Abbotts Glen. TR Abigail Glen Drive.



(RLNE2368625)